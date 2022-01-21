How the U.S. is responding to China’s rise

Introduction

These opposing narratives prevent the two sides from engaging in substantive diplomacy, leading them to blame the other side for the current impasse.

This explanation contrasts with the primary narrative told by Chinese officials, who often attribute the downturn in the relationship solely to what they see as the U.S.’s attempt to contain or stifle China’s rise.

In other words, changes in China’s foreign and domestic policy have been a primary contributing factor to the reassessment of Washington’s China policy.

I would argue, however, that the recent shift in the United States’ China policy has come about as a result of not only China’s growing national power, but also changes in the way that China’s leaders have chosen to use their country’s newfound capabilities.

The prevailing wisdom suggests that the rise of China is the primary cause of the downturn in the U.S.-China relationship.

Narrative in China: Changes in U.S. policy

Rather than self-reflect on how China’s actions have contributed to a deterioration of the relationship, Chinese officials tend to place the full burden on the United States to return to the status quo ante.

This view neglects the fact that changes in China’s own actions and behaviour have contributed to Washington’s reevaluation of the U.S.-China relationship.

As such, U.S. policies toward China, from tariffs and export controls to sanctions and alliances, are perceived as efforts to stifle China’s rise.

Chinese scholars and officials tend to attribute the downturn in the relationship to the concept of the “Thucydides trap,” the idea that U.S.-China tensions are the inevitable result of the changing balance of power in the international system.

Narrative in the U.S.: Changes in China

In the U.S., American officials tend to see China as a country whose politics, economy, and foreign policy have evolved in substantial and concerning ways over the past decade.

There has been a centralization of power in the hands of Xi Jinping and a revitalization of party ideology in the media, society, culture, politics, and the economy.

China’s economy has grown more centralized and statist, prioritising self-sufficiency and “internal circulation” at the expense of international trade and commerce.

China’s foreign policy, likewise, has become more assertive across a number of domains, evidenced by expansive sovereignty claims in the South and East China Seas, skirmishes along the Sino-India border, grey-zone tactics toward Taiwan, and a buildup of nuclear arms and hypersonic weapons systems.

For many in the international community, China’s coarse diplomacy has personified its more aggressive posture on the global stage.