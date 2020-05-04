The aim of the Project is, through focussed scholarly discussions, to increase global understanding of the threats to peaceful competition between China and the West, and to widen and deepen discussion on the possible means of addressing these threats through the adjustment of power relationships, the management of conflicts, and the achievement of cooperation – notwithstanding the inevitable strategic competition between China and the West during the remainder of our century.

Inevitably, there will be a large range of differing views about how this aim can best be achieved. The purpose of the Project will be to stimulate informed discussion of these differences, rather than seeking to craft any kind of consensus blueprint. The hope is that, by encouraging debate to focus on the means by which we can best achieve peaceful engagement against the inevitable background of strategic rivalry and strong differences of view, we can draw opinion-formers in the media and elsewhere away from the casual and hugely dangerous assumption that conflict between China and the West is already ‘written’ into the history of our century.

To achieve these aims, the Project will promote and deliver a programme of quarterly virtual, global conferences. Each conference will focus on a specific threat to, or opportunity for, peaceful competition between China and the West, and on the possible means of addressing that threat or realising the opportunity. It is intended that, as well as drawing in participants from around the world, these conferences should view the Sino-Western relationship through a multitude of lenses, and should connect experts from a range of disciplines who would not normally be involved in discussions of security or international relations.

As the vehicle for the delivery of our programme of virtual conferences, we are in the process of establishing a Global Academic Network composed of significant institutions from across the world. Each of these institutions will host a conference based on a particular threat to, or opportunity for, peaceful coexistence at least once every five years, and will develop the corresponding materials for dissemination through our online journal.

We have also established a Global Advisory Panel of distinguished diplomatic, academic, religious and political figures from differing countries, who will help to guide the work of the Project through bilateral consultations. We will work closely with this Panel to ensure that the ideas emerging from our quarterly conferences and online journal enter the agenda of policy-makers around the globe.